The Republic of Ireland Under 21s have secured a play off spot for the European Championship.

It follows a 1-1 draw between Italy and Sweden last night.

Jim Crawford's side can top the group and qualify automatically for the finals if they beat Italy in Ascoli on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In the League of Ireland First Division tonight, Longford Town face Bray Wanderers, it's Athlone Town against Cobh Ramblers and Wexford play Treaty United.

All games kick off at 7.45.