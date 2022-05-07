Advertisement
Play-Off places confirmed

May 7, 2022 14:05 By radiokerrynews
Play-Off places confirmed
Sheffield United and Luton have both secured a Championship play-off place with victories on the final day of the season.

The south Yorkshire side thrashed champions Fulham 4-nil and will now face Nottingham Forest who drew 1-all at Hull.

Luton edged to a 1-nil win at home to Reading to set up a clash with Huddersfield who ended their campaign with a 2-nil success over Bristol City.

Middlesbrough saw their top six hopes ended with their 4-1 defeat at Preston, while Millwall were beaten 1-nil by already promoted Bournemouth.

Elsewhere Blackburn beat Birmingham 2-1 in manager Tony Mowbray's final game in charge.

QPR gave departing boss Mark Warburton a winning send off as they beat Swansea 1-nil.

West Brom eased to a 4-nil win over Barnsley, Derby lost to Cardiff 1-nil, Peterborough celebrated a 5-nil victory over Blackpool and Stoke and Coventry played out a 1-all draw.

