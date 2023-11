Play has been suspended on day one of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final due to high winds.

Conor Purcell started well in his bid to win a DP World Tour card for next season.

The Dubliner is 1 under par through 16 holes and 2 shots off the early pace.

Advertisement

Purcell began the week 36th on the Order of Merit and needs a top 20 finish to earn his privileges.