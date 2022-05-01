Advertisement
Sport

Pitch & Putt season begins next week

May 1, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Pitch & Putt season begins next week Pitch & Putt season begins next week
Share this article

The pitch n putt season gets underway this coming week.

The Munster Schools competition takes place Friday in Mallow while the Adult County Strokeplay is in Deerpark on Sunday.

Jason O’Connor reports

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus