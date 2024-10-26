Pitch n Putt review

Jason O’Connor reports

There was no joy for either of the two Tralee sides that took part in the National Inter-Club Finals as they both finished well down the final order in Tullamore.

The Tralee 1 team of Jason Cregan, Jason O’Regan, Eamon Sheehy, Michael Creagh, Pa Curran and Reece Sugrue were 10 shots off the lead at the halfway stage with a score of 14 under par for their Scotch Foursomes doubles but found the Singles tough going as they fell back to five under par for the tournament overall with the winning score posted by the St Annes club in Cork with 31 under par combined.

Tralee 2 of Darren Goodall, Jamie Blake, Mark O’Regan, Mark Lucey, Alan O’Connor and Charlotte Blake finished the day on a combined one over par meanwhile as we have one final competitive event beyond club level now this coming Saturday. That is the National Inter-Provincial Challenge which this year is for Ladies and U16 players as the Munster side has four of the six U16’s from Kerry.

National U16 Strokeplay champions Ajay Barrett (Listowel) and Ben Kelliher (Deerpark) along with National U16 Matchplay winner Brian McCarthy (Deerpark) and National Girls Matchplay runner-up Sophie Moynihan (Tralee) are the Kerry players involved in Lakeside, Templemore, Co Tipperary this weekend. Cork’s Aidan Spence Murphy and Tipperary’s Sarah Ryan are the other two representatives for the game against Leinster as the U16’s will be managed on the day by our U16 Officer Gearóid Cronin.

We wish Gearoid and the four Kerry players involved this Saturday the very best of luck in representing their province. Elsewhere it was a sad week for the Deerpark club last Thursday when they learned of the death of their long serving Club President Kay O’Sullivan.

A former delegate of her club at County Board Meetings who took part in many events in her playing days we offer our sympathies to both the Deerpark club and Kay’s family on her death.