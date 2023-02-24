Advertisement
Sport

Pickford signs new four-and-a-half-year contract

Feb 24, 2023 11:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Pickford signs new four-and-a-half-year contract
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with Premier League strugglers Everton.

It ties the England international to the club until the summer of 2027.

