Pickford signs new four-and-a-half-year contract

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with Premier League strugglers Everton.
It ties the England international to the club until the summer of 2027.
Advertisement
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with Premier League strugglers Everton.
It ties the England international to the club until the summer of 2027.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus