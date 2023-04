The Paul Nicholls-trained 'Pic D'Orhy' took victory in the feature at Aintree today, the Marsh Chase.

With Harry Cobden on board, the eight-year-old finished clear of pre-race favourite 'Fakir D'oudairies'.

Rachael Blackmore enjoyed Grade One success with the Henry de Bromhead-trained 'Inthepocket' in the Novices Hurdle.