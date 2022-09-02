Advertisement
Sport

Piastri cleared to drive for McLaren

Sep 2, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Piastri cleared to drive for McLaren Piastri cleared to drive for McLaren
Share this article

Formula One's governing body has ruled Oscar Piastri can drive for McLaren next season.

Rival team Alpine had lodged a complaint after they felt the Australian driver had committed to them.

But that appeal has been rejected - with Piastri's deal with McLaren until 2024 declared as valid.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Britain's George Russell has dropped off the pace in second practice ahead of Formula One's Dutch Grand Prix.

He was fastest earlier in the day but slipped to fifth, behind compatriot and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton - and McLaren's Lando Norris - who were third and fourth respectively.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was quickest, a fraction clear of team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus