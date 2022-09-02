Piastri cleared to drive for McLaren

Formula One's governing body has ruled Oscar Piastri can drive for McLaren next season.

Rival team Alpine had lodged a complaint after they felt the Australian driver had committed to them.

But that appeal has been rejected - with Piastri's deal with McLaren until 2024 declared as valid.

Meanwhile, Britain's George Russell has dropped off the pace in second practice ahead of Formula One's Dutch Grand Prix.

He was fastest earlier in the day but slipped to fifth, behind compatriot and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton - and McLaren's Lando Norris - who were third and fourth respectively.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was quickest, a fraction clear of team-mate Carlos Sainz.