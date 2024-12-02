Advertisement
Sport

PHOTOS: Killarney Historic Rally prizes awarded

Dec 2, 2024 11:04 By radiokerrysport
PHOTOS: Killarney Historic Rally prizes awarded
WRC champion Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally finish ramp at The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh
Share this article

WRC champion Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen with Killarney and District Motor Club members at at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally finish ramp at The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Advertisement
WRC champion Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen with Anthony O'Connor (Clerk of the Course), at at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally finish ramp at The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Alan Ring (O'Donoghue Ring Collection) and co-driver Adrian Deasy with Matthew Deasy at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally finish ramp at The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh
Advertisement

Overall winners Rory Kennedy and Donagh Kelly with Anthony O'Connor (Clerk of the Course at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally finish ramp at The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Advertisement
Overall winners Rory Kennedy and Donagh Kelly with Alan Ring (O'Donoghue Ring Collection) and Anthony O'Connor (Clerk of the Course) at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally prizegiving ceremony in The Killarney Avenue Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Rob Duggan and Ger Conway (overall winner Modified Category) receiving the Riordan Cup from Pearl Riordan at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally prizegiving ceremony in The Killarney Avenue Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh
Advertisement

WRC champion Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally finish ramp at The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Advertisement
WRC champion Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen with former WRC competitor Paul Nagle at at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally finish ramp at The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Overall winners Rory Kennedy and Donagh Kelly at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally finish ramp at The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Rob Duggan and Ger Conway (overall winner Modified Category) at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally finish ramp at The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Overall winners Rory Kennedy and Donagh Kelly with Alan Ring (O'Donoghue Ring Collection) and Paul Nagle, who presented the Maurice Nagle Memorial Cup at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally prizegiving ceremony in The Killarney Avenue Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Rob Duggan and Ger Conway (overall winner Modified Category) at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally prizegiving ceremony in The Killarney Avenue Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Rob Duggan and Ger Conway (overall winner Modified Category) with with Anthony O'Connor (Clerk of the Course) and Diarmuid Cronin at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally prizegiving ceremony in The Killarney Avenue Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Overall winners Rory Kennedy and Donagh Kelly at the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally prizegiving ceremony in The Killarney Avenue Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: Eamonn Keogh
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Liverpool's lead at top of Premier League table is nine points
Advertisement

Recommended

Pádraig Rice from West Kerry elected to Dáil for Social Democrats
Almost 500 actions carried out by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in September
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus