There's plenty of Irish in action as Rory McIlroy will bid to put his Masters disappointment behind him when he tees off his opening round at the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill in New York today.

McIlroy is out just after 1pm Irish time for the second major of the year.

He will be followed among the early starters by Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington, with Seamus Power beginning his challenge later on.