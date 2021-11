Suzann Pettesen says she’s been handed the biggest honour of her career.

The Norwegian will captain Team Europe at the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain.

Pettersen has played in the tournament on nine occasions, and has twice served as a vice-captain.

Advertisement

Lee Elder has died at the age of 87.

In 1975, he became the first African American to compete in the Masters tournament, and was an honorary starter at this year's event.

Elder was a four time winner on the PGA Tour.