Peter O'Mahony recalled by Ireland

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby has made two changes for Sunday's Six Nations match at Scotland.

Peter O'Mahony comes in at blindside flanker with Ryan Baird dropping to the bench for the game at Murrayfield.

And Robbie Henshaw replaces his Leinster teammate Garry Ringrose at outside centre.

Sam Prendergast has retained his place at out-half, with Jack Crowley again among the replacements.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(43)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(26)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(78)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(61)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(37)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(4)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(39)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(71)

2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(38)

3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(47)

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(68)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(57)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(110)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(69)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(captain)(48)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(28)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(135)

18. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(3)

19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(24)

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(47)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(121)

22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(20)

23. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(64).