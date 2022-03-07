Advertisement
Perry wins Welsh Open

Mar 7, 2022 07:03 By radiokerrysport
Joe Perry won the Welsh Open title last night thanks to a 9 frames to five win over Judd Trump.

It's the 47-year-old's second-ever ranking title since turning professional in 1991.

