Pep To Extend Time At City

Nov 20, 2024 10:37 By radiokerrysport
Pep Guardiola's set to extend his stay at Manchester City, after coming to terms on a one-year contract extension.

His new deal also reportedly gives the Spanish manager an option to further extend until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Since taking over at the Etihad in 2016, Guardiola has won 18 trophies, including six Premier Leagues and the club's maiden European Cup.

The 53-year-old's current deal at City is set to expire next summer.

---------------------

Elsewhere,
Wales secured automatic promotion to Nations League A last night.
A 4-1 win over Iceland in Cardiff sees Craig Bellamy's side finish top of Group 4 in League B.

====================

Chelsea look to continue their perfect start in the Women's Champions League when they host Celtic tonight.

They've won all three of their group games so far - and also have a 100 percent record in the WSL.

Celtic are bottom of Group B and yet to pick up a point.

