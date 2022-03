Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side still have work to do to make the Champions League quarter-finals.

They hold a 5-0 advantage over Sporting Lisbon ahead of the second leg of their last 16 tie at the Etihad this evening.

Guardiola refuses to accept City are guaranteed a place in the last 8.

Kick off is at 8pm.

At the same time, Paris St Germain take a 1-nil lead into their second leg meeting with Real Madrid.