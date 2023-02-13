Pep confident Haaland injury is not too serious

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is confident Erling Haaland's leg injury is not too serious, after bringing him off at half-time in a 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

They were already three goals up at that point, with the Norway striker providing one of the assists.

City are three points behind leaders Arsenal, who they play on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Elsewhere yesterday, third-placed Manchester United were 2-nil winners over Leeds.

There's more Premier League action tonight as Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8pm.