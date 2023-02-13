Advertisement
Pep confident Haaland injury is not too serious

Feb 13, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Pep confident Haaland injury is not too serious
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is confident Erling Haaland's leg injury is not too serious, after bringing him off at half-time in a 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

They were already three goals up at that point, with the Norway striker providing one of the assists.

City are three points behind leaders Arsenal, who they play on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere yesterday, third-placed Manchester United were 2-nil winners over Leeds.

There's more Premier League action tonight as Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8pm.

