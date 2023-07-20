Advertisement
Penultimate day of July racing festival in Killarney

Jul 20, 2023 08:15 By radiokerrysport
Penultimate day of July racing festival in Killarney
18-8-2022: at the Killarney Races August Festival opening day on Thursday evening. Photo: Don MacMonagle repro free photo
It’s the penultimate day of the July festival at Killarney, with a seven-race national hunt card underway at 5.

The going in Killarney today is Yielding and we will have live commentary of every race on the card with thanks to Corcorans Furniture and Carpets Cahersiveen, Killarney, Tralee and Newcastlewest.

They also race at home in Leopardstown. The going is Soft and they go at 4:45

Cross Channel

Hamilton - Good to Soft - 2:20

Leicester - Good to Soft - 2:40

Chepstow - Good - 2:30

Epsom Downs - Good - 5:55

Worcester - Good to Firm - 5:05

