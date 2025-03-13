Penalty Drama As Real Face Arsenal

There was more penalty drama in the last 16 of the Champions League tonight.

Centre-half Antonio Rudiger was the unlikely hero for Real as he scored the final spot-kick in their shootout with neighbours Atletico to knock them out.

The 15 time winners will now face Arsenal next.

They drew 2-2 with PSV at the Emirates meaning they won the tie 9-3 overall.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they should be proud of their achievement after qualifying for the last-eight of the Champions League for the second successive season.