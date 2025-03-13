Advertisement
Sport

Penalty Drama As Real Face Arsenal

Mar 13, 2025 10:24 By radiokerrysport
Penalty Drama As Real Face Arsenal
Share this article

There was more penalty drama in the last 16 of the Champions League tonight.

Centre-half Antonio Rudiger was the unlikely hero for Real as he scored the final spot-kick in their shootout with neighbours Atletico to knock them out.

The 15 time winners will now face Arsenal next.

Advertisement

They drew 2-2 with PSV at the Emirates meaning they won the tie 9-3 overall.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they should be proud of their achievement after qualifying for the last-eight of the Champions League for the second successive season.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Golf's 'Fifth' Major Underway Today
Advertisement
Irish Squad For Italy Clash To Be Named Today
Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

Recommended

Golf's 'Fifth' Major Underway Today
Irish Squad For Italy Clash To Be Named Today
Thursday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Ireland Squad To Be Named Today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus