Pele family say Brazil legend has not been moved to palliative care

Pele's family say the Brazil legend has not been moved to palliative care.

Reports had circulated last week suggesting he was in end of life care - but in an interview last night his daughter said that was not the case.

They say they're confident he'll return home from hospital when his condition has improved.

Advertisement

Pele has been receiving treatment for colon cancer.

==

It's believed a number of EFL clubs have requested a change in kick-off times for their matches this Saturday.

Advertisement

Clubs say they want to make sure their supporters are home in time to watch England's quarter-final against France.

Their last eight tie is due to kick off at 7pm.

There are no start times later than 3 o'clock in the EFL on Saturday, but there are plenty of trips - like Luton's Championship match at Middlesbrough.