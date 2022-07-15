Pedersen claims stage win

Mads Pedersen won today’s thirteenth stage of the Tour de France, with a sprint into Saint Etienne.
His fellow Dane Jonas Vingegaard retains the leader’s yellow jersey, with a 2-minute 22-second lead over Tadej Pogacar.
