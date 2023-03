Englishman Luke Pearce has been confirmed as the referee for the All-Ireland clash between Leinster and Ulster in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The last-sixteen clash is at the Aviva Stadium on April 1st while on the same day, England’s Wayne Barnes takes charge of Sharks and Munster in Durban.

On April 2nd - Irish official Andrew Brace will be the man in the middle for Exeter versus Montpellier at Sandy Park.