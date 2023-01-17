Payne could help dump former club Ulster out of Champions Cup

Jared Payne could help dump his former club Ulster out of the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend.

The ex-Ireland full-back has been placed in temporary charge of Clermont, replacing the sacked Jono Gibbes.

Clermont need a win away to the DHL Stormers on Saturday, one which could potentially see them finish above Ulster in the race for the last-16.

British MPs have warned the financial situation of rugby clubs in England is "clearly unsustainable".

A report on the professional game by the Digital, Media and Sport committee says annual losses averaging 4-million pounds per Premiership side are "unacceptable"

Wasps and Worcester both fell into administration earlier this season.