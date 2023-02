Republic of Ireland women's team manager Vera Pauw says she's not concerned about Katie McCabe's lack of minutes at Arsenal this season.

The national team captain was recently left out of the Gunners starting 11 for their game with West Ham and had been linked with a move to Chelsea.

McCabe was named as part of a 26 woman panel for Ireland's upcoming training camp in Spain.

Pauw says illness has prevented the midfielder from playing a larger role for her club recently.