Vera Pauw says she was pleased with the performance of her Republic of Ireland side this afternoon.

They played out a goalless draw with China in Cadiz.

Ireland have also secured a pair of World Cup warm-ups against the United States in April.

They’ll play the reigning world champions in Austin on the 8th of that month, before meeting again in St Louis, Missouri three-days later.

Pauw says it will be an excellent test for her players.