Pauls lose Cup semi

Utility Trust St. Paul’s Killarney were beaten in their Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup semi-final.

They lost in the last 4 to Killester, 70-69 in Neptune Stadium, Cork.

Pauls led 27-25 after the opening period and 45-39 at half time.

Pauls were ahead 56-55 at the end of the third.

FloMAX Liffey Celtics are into their first Paudie O’Connor Cup final since their 2018/19 title success, following a 78-53 victory over SETU Waterford Wildcats at Neptune Stadium on Saturday. Captain Áine O’Connor led by example with 20 points, with fellow Irish internationals Sorcha Tiernan picking up 14 points and eight rebounds for the victors.

A pair of layups for O’Connor and Tiernan gave FloMAX Liffey Celtics a fast start and they were up by 13, 16-3, following a three from O’Connor just before the midpoint in the opening quarter. SETU Waterford Wildcats got themselves back into it, Sarah Hickey was key to it, grabbing nine points, as they trailed 25-15 at the end of the first.

A Kate Hickey three two minutes into the second quarter was met with a loud cheer from the Wildcats supporters, the deficit now nine, 29-20. Sarah Hickey and Kate O’Flaherty exchanged three’s with three minutes to go, the Kildare outfit 38-28 in front. O’Connor brought her tally to 16 points late on in the quarter, as FloMAX Liffey Celtics led 44-28. American Chelsea Cain reduced the deficit going into the break, 44-30.

The gap was 20 points midway through the third following Eboni Williams’ basket, FloMAX Liffey Celtics 57-37 up. SETU Waterford Wildcats responded with a four point run through a pair of Kate Hickey free throws and Helena Rohan’s basket. However the gap would return to 20, 61-41 at the end of the third.

Eboni Williams was prominent for Liffey Celtics in the fourth quarter, a pair of layups followed by a shotclock-beating three helped them to a 70-47 lead with 4’47 to go. Williams would end with 11 points and 13 rebounds. O’Connor’s layup brought her personal tally to a game-high 20 after that. Liffey Celtics successfully negotiated the closing stages to win 78-53

FloMAX Liffey Celtics captain O’Connor said: “It’s great, we were on the other side of the result last year, so we wanted to come back this year, put down a marker from the start and not leave anything behind, we couldn’t come away with regrets this year, so delighted for next week.”

Quarter Scores:

Q1: 25-15, Q2: 19- 15 Q3: 17-11, Q4: 17-12

Game Scores:

Q1: 25-15, Q2: 44-30, Q3: 61-41, Q4: 78-53

FloMAX Liffey Celtics:

Kelly Bracken (2), Kate O’Flaherty (3), Ciara Bracken (DNP), Eboni Williams (11), Rachel Huijsdens (2), Kate O’Sullivan (0), Clara Boyce (0), Sorcha Tiernan (14), Hazel Finn (12), Alexandra Navarette (14), Aine O’Connor (20).

SETU Waterford Wildcats:

Isabelle Daniels (0), Kate Hickey (13), Orla Dullaghan (0), Helena Rohan (4), Sarah Hickey (16), Aoife Brett (0), Ashia McCalla (6), Ardiana Shallci (0), Miriam Aanna Rasenberger (0), Sinead Deegan (0), Chelsea Cain (14).

Defending champions UCC Demons are into the Pat Duffy National Cup final, following a 91-77 success over EJ Sligo All-Stars, who were playing in the last four for the first time in the club’s history. UCC Demons will now pursue a ninth title in next weekend’s final, against either Killester or Griffith College Éanna, who will play in second semi-final at Neptune on Saturday evening.

EJ Sligo All-Stars raced to an early 6-0 lead, before Tobias Christensen got UCC Demons off the mark from the three point line. Patrick Robinson, who was December’s Men’s Super League player of the month, landed from the three point line to put Demons in front for the first time 10-9. A three from Oisin O’Reilly tied it at 16-16 midway through the first. Robinson’s second three had Demons up 27-20 with two and a half minutes to go. A corner three from Ireland international John Carroll saw EJ Sligo All-Stars trail 29-23 with 90 seconds to go. Another corner three in the closing seconds of the first - this time from O’Reilly - and it was a four point game, EJ Sligo All-Stars 31-27 behind.

UCC Demons raced out of the blocks in the second quarter with an 11-point run, finally snapped by Carroll converting from under the basket. David Lehane, who recently picked up his first Irish senior cap, was excelling defensively, but his neat layup at the midpoint put UCC Demons 49-31 and brought his tally to eight points at that stage. Tom Chiles landed a much-needed three for EJ Sligo All-Stars in the final minute of the quarter, before an Elijah Tillman free throw saw his personal haul move to 17 points, UCC Demons ahead 59-46.

EJ Sligo All-Stars made inroads in the third quarter, another three from Childs midway through the third cut the deficit to eight, 65-57. A layup from Harry Gent followed. UCC Demon’s offence in the quarter wasn’t as potent compared to the opening half, but a pair of put-back’s from Tillman in the closing stages of the quarter helped them to a 71-63 advantage.

UCC Demons made a strong start to the fourth, a pair of layups from Blake Murphy and Scott Hannigan put them 75-64 up with two minutes gone. A Jevonnie Scott layup reduced it to nine points, 81-72 with six minutes to go. All-Stars were already missing several players from their roster due to injury and Scott - who picked up 27 points - was visibly struggling with a knock in the closing stages, clutching his left leg, which didn’t help their comeback cause.

Kyle Hosford, who came out of retirement early this season, gave his thoughts after UCC Demons’ 91-77 victory: “You will always think about coming out of retirement when you stop, but to come back here and back to the final is unbelievable. We started off well, sometimes that’s a hindrance, you get too complacent, take your foot off the pedal, even though you say you won’t you sometimes do and teams are always going to make a run, Sligo did that, so we had to regroup ourselves and we did."

Quarter Scores:

Q1: 27-31, Q2: 19-28 Q3: 17-12, Q4: 14-20

Game Scores:

Q1: 27-31, Q2: 46-59, Q3: 63-71, Q4: 77-91

EJ Sligo All-Stars:

Jasper Gimena (DNP), Daniel O’Meara (DNP), Jonathan Brown (8), Jevonnie Scott (27), Mark Chambers (DNP), Ciaran Geelon (DNP), Sean Snee (DNP), John Carroll (23), Aiden Lockhart (DNP), Thomas Paul Child (8), Oisin O’Reilly (6), Harry Gent (5).

UCC Demons:

Scott Hannigan (4), Blake Murphy (2), Tobias Christensen (22), Kyle Hosford (7), James Hannigan (0), David Lehane (12), Eimantas Spudulis (0), Patrick Robinson (23), Cian Looney (DNP), Daryl Cuff (DNP), Elijah Tillman (21).