Pauls game at the weekend brought forward

Feb 11, 2025 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Pauls game at the weekend brought forward
Utility Trust St.Pauls v Flomax Liffey Celtics in the Women’s Super League Basketball at Killarney Sports and Leisure Complex. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Utility Trust St Pauls Killlarney's game in the Women's Superleague at the weekend has been brought forward.

They will now meet Galway Mystics at Pres Killarney from 1.15 on Saturday.

