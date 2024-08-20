Advertisement
Pauls announce captain for the season ahead

Aug 20, 2024 16:50 By radiokerrysport
Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney have announced Denise Dunlea as team captain for the Superleague season ahead.

Since re-entering the League she has been a mainstay of the squad, overcoming an injury hit first campaign to bounce back in great style in last year's successful push for promotion.

Irish underage International Leah McMahon is the team's new vice captain.

Also on board , with the first game pencilled in for early October are Deirdre Geaney and Paris McCarthy, who were both teammates of Denise Dunlea at St Mary Castleisland when they competed in the Superleague.

Geaney, a sister of Kerry Footballer Paul, is an underage Irish International.

McCarthy played college basketball in the USA and Aussie Rules with the Sydney Swans, as well as lining out for the Kerry senior football team.

Earlier this summer American duo Megan Ormiston and Gracen Kerr joined Pauls.

