Paul Murphy to captain East Kerry

Kerry defender Paul Murphy is to captain East Kerry this year.
The Rathmore player and his district team-mates open their Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship campaign on Saturday, against Kerins O'Rahillys.
