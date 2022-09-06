Advertisement
Sport

Paul Murphy to captain East Kerry

Sep 6, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Kerry defender Paul Murphy is to captain East Kerry this year.

The Rathmore player and his district team-mates open their Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship campaign on Saturday, against Kerins O'Rahillys.

