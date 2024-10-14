Pats looking to keep title hopes alive tonight

St Patrick's Athletic will look to keep their slim title winning chances alive at Dalymount Park tonight.

The Saints have won their last five SSE Airtricity Premier Division matches and are just seven points behind leaders Shelbourne.

Jamie Lennon is suspended but Romal Palmer is back from injury.

Advertisement

Saints boss Stephen Kenny expects a tough challenge from a Bohemians side looking to avoid a relegation playoff

That game kicks off at 7:45.

At 7:15 Derry City kick-off against Sligo Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Advertisement

A win would see the Candystripes take top spot from Shels.