Pats face Bohs in the FAI Cup Final

St.Pats take on Bohemians in the FAI Cup Final tomorrow night at at 4pm.
It's going to be an entertaining clash between two teams that are hungry for the win.
Looking ahead to the game is FM104 reporter Declan Drake:
