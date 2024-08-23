Pats draw but Rovers beaten

St. Pat's hopes of making the group phase of the Conference League remain very much alive.

Stephen Kenny's side preserved their unbeaten home record in Europe this season, holding Istanbul Basaksehir to a goalless draw at Tallaght Stadium.

The second leg is in Turkey on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Barring a miracle, Shamrock Rovers will be playing group stage football in the Conference League.

The Hoops had Josh Honohan sent off in the second half of a 4-nil defeat away to PAOK in the first leg of their Europa League playoff.

Larne only have a one-goal deficit to overturn at home next week, following a 2-1 loss away to Lincoln Red Imps in the Conference League playoffs.

Advertisement

Chelsea were 2-nil winners at home to Servette.

And Kilmarnock were beaten 2-nil away to Copenhagen.

The top two are both in action tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Advertisement

Tolka Park is sold-out for the North Dublin derby clash of Shelbourne and Bohemians.

Derry City start the night two-points off Shels - having played a game more - and make the trip to Waterford.

And Sligo Rovers can add further fuel to their title challenge with a win away to bottom side Drogheda.

Advertisement

Cork City can take another step towards the First Division title with a win away to Rebel County rivals Cobh Ramblers tonight.

Second plays fourth at Lissywollen, with Athlone hosting Bray Wanderers.

Third placed UCD play Finn Harps.

Advertisement

And playoff hopefuls Wexford are away to Treaty United.