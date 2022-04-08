Advertisement
Pat's and Rovers look to close gap on Premier Division leaders

Apr 8, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrysport
With Derry City not playing until tomorrow, St. Patrick's Athletic and Shamrock Rovers can close the gap on the SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders tonight.

Pat's welcome Dundalk to Richmond Park, while Rovers are away to Damien Duff's Shelbourne.

And Bohemians will look to register back-to-back away wins as they go to Drogheda.

Waterford look to end a run of three First Division games without a win as they travel to Cobh Ramblers tonight.

And Bray Wanderers entertain Treaty United.

All of the domestic games begin at 7.45.

