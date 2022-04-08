Pat's and Rovers look to close gap on Premier Division leaders

With Derry City not playing until tomorrow, St. Patrick's Athletic and Shamrock Rovers can close the gap on the SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders tonight.

Pat's welcome Dundalk to Richmond Park, while Rovers are away to Damien Duff's Shelbourne.

And Bohemians will look to register back-to-back away wins as they go to Drogheda.

Advertisement

Waterford look to end a run of three First Division games without a win as they travel to Cobh Ramblers tonight.

And Bray Wanderers entertain Treaty United.

All of the domestic games begin at 7.45.