Pats and Bohs warm up for FAI Cup final by playing out draw

Nov 2, 2021 07:11 By radiokerrysport
St. Patrick's Athletic and Bohemians warmed up for the FAI Cup final by playing out a 2-2 draw last night.

Bohs came from 2-nil down to salvage a point from their game at Richmond Park.

An injury-time Lewis Banks goal gave Sligo Rovers a 1-nil win at home to Longford.

Finn Harps remain in relegation bother after a goalless draw with Drogheda, in which both teams finished with ten men.

Waterford can leapfrog Finn Harps and out of the relegation playoff spot this evening.

Marc Bircham's side host Derry City from 6.15.

