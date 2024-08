St. Pat’s will play host to Azeri club Sabah next week in the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Stephen Kenny’s side drew 2-2 away to Vaduz last night to complete a 5-3 aggregate win.

Sabah beat Maccabi Haifa on penalties, having fallen to a 6-3 home defeat.

Shelbourne drew nil-all with Zurich at Tolka Park last night, exiting the competition 3-nil on aggregate.