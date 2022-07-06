Advertisement
Sport

Path to Intermediate Hurling quarter finals now clear

Jul 6, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Path to Intermediate Hurling quarter finals now clear
The remaining round 1 games of the Intermediate Hurling Championship take place this Friday

Lixnaw B host Kilgarvan at 7 while its a 7:30 start for Causeway B v Abbeydorney B.

The draw was made for Round 2 which is the losers round.

Both the winner and loser of Lixnaw v Kilgarvan will progress to the quarter final, as the loser of the fixture received a bye in the Round 2 Draw.

Kenmare will face Kilmoyley B and The loser of Causeway B v Abbeydorney B will have home advantage against Ballyheigue B

