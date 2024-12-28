Advertisement
Sport

Patching leaves Derry for Carlisle

Dec 28, 2024 11:30 By radiokerrysport
Patching leaves Derry for Carlisle
Share this article

Will Patching has completed his move from Derry City to League Two side Carlisle United.

The midfielder has signed a two-and-half-year contract and will join his new club next week.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Corn Na Feile - Abbeyfeale Coursing Updates
Advertisement
Scheffler undergoes hand surgery after Chirstmas dinner accident
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 330 motorist arrested for drink or drug driving in Kerry during 2024
Criminal Assets Bureau investigated 36 targets in Kerry last year
Corn Na Feile - Abbeyfeale Coursing Updates
Scheffler undergoes hand surgery after Chirstmas dinner accident
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus