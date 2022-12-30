Advertisement
Sport

Pat Ryan appointed manager of Kerry Camogie team

Dec 30, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Pat Ryan appointed manager of Kerry Camogie team Pat Ryan appointed manager of Kerry Camogie team
Share this article

Pat Ryan has been appointed manager of the Kerry Camogie team for 2023

The Limerick native brings a wealth of experience to the role having previously managed Limerick at both Senior and Junior level as well as the Antrim side.

Pat is no stranger to Kerry, having managed the Kingdoms minor hurling side to All Ireland victory in 2013.

Advertisement

County Board Chairman, Ger McCarthy welcomes the appointment of Pat who he previously worked with back in 2013. This appointment is a significant step for the promotion of camogie in the county. Pat and his backroom team will be ratified at the first County Board meeting in January.

The chairman also pays tribute to the former manager Ian Brick and his management team for their commitment over the last four years. The memories of the All Ireland Premier Junior victory in 2019 will forever be associated with Ian and his management.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus