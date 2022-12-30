Pat Ryan appointed manager of Kerry Camogie team

Pat Ryan has been appointed manager of the Kerry Camogie team for 2023

The Limerick native brings a wealth of experience to the role having previously managed Limerick at both Senior and Junior level as well as the Antrim side.

Pat is no stranger to Kerry, having managed the Kingdoms minor hurling side to All Ireland victory in 2013.

County Board Chairman, Ger McCarthy welcomes the appointment of Pat who he previously worked with back in 2013. This appointment is a significant step for the promotion of camogie in the county. Pat and his backroom team will be ratified at the first County Board meeting in January.

The chairman also pays tribute to the former manager Ian Brick and his management team for their commitment over the last four years. The memories of the All Ireland Premier Junior victory in 2019 will forever be associated with Ian and his management.