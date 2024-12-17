Participants sought for GOAL Mile in Kerry

The GOAL Mile will see over 25k people running or walking a mile, in 170 locations in villages, towns, and cities across Ireland this Christmas to raise funds for some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable communities in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

This year in Kerry, seven GOAL Miles will be taking place in the following locations:

• Castlegregory Playground, Saturday December 21st, 10am

• Deenagh Lodge, Port Road, Inch, Killarney, Christmas Day, 10am - 1pm

• Castleisland Athletic Track, Castleisland, Christmas Day, 10.30am - 12.30am

• The Dragon’s Den Intermediate School, Iveragh Road, Castleconway, Killorglin, Christmas Day,10.30am - 12pm

• Kenmare GAA, Christmas Day, 10am - 12pm New Years Day, 10.30am - 1.30pm

• Listowel Community Centre, Christmas Day, 11am

• Ballymac Community Walking Track (Training Pitch), New Year’s Day, 12pm

Speaking about why he supports GOAL Mile, Stephen Bradley, Head Coach, Shamrock Rovers FC, said,

“Shamrock Rovers is in a position to make a difference and supporting GOAL Mile feels like the right thing to do. GOAL has been doing critical work for years, helping communities in crisis get back on their feet and rebuild. Our team knows the power of unity and community, and we want to bring that energy to something bigger than ourselves this Christmas.”

Also speaking about the popularity of the GOAL Mile, Helen McVeigh, Director, Fundraising and Communications, GOAL said,

“Every year, the GOAL Mile unites people from all corners of Ireland in a powerful display of solidarity and generosity. This cherished Irish tradition is not only deeply meaningful for communities here at home but also has a profound ripple effect across borders, reaching those who need it most. The funds raised through the GOAL Mile directly support GOAL’s vital work in some of the world’s most challenging regions, providing life-saving aid and hope to vulnerable communities. To our incredible GOAL Mile Organisers, thank you for making this possible. And to anyone thinking of joining their local GOAL Mile, we encourage you to take part. And if you can’t take part, please consider donating to your local event.”

GOAL Miles are run all over the Island (NI and ROI) across the month of December – with 113 on Christmas and Stephen’s Day - with over 175 locations confirmed. To register and take part in a GOAL Mile near you this Christmas, or simply donate, please visit https://www.goalmile.org