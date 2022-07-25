Advertisement
Sport

Parrott set for Preston

Jul 25, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrysport
Parrott set for Preston Parrott set for Preston
Share this article

Troy Parrott looks set to join Preston on loan ahead of the new season.

The Republic of Ireland international is reported to be undergoing a medical today ahead of the move from Tottenham.

Parrott was on loan at MK Dons last season, where he scored ten goals.

Advertisement

==

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has signed a new contract through until 2025.

The Wales international has been a regular for boss Antonio Conte, and he's made 271 appearances since joining from Swansea eight years ago.

Advertisement

Davies also captained Spurs three times last season.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jul 25, 2022 16:07
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus