Parrott set for Preston

Troy Parrott looks set to join Preston on loan ahead of the new season.

The Republic of Ireland international is reported to be undergoing a medical today ahead of the move from Tottenham.

Parrott was on loan at MK Dons last season, where he scored ten goals.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has signed a new contract through until 2025.

The Wales international has been a regular for boss Antonio Conte, and he's made 271 appearances since joining from Swansea eight years ago.

Davies also captained Spurs three times last season.