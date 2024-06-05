Parrott Late Winner Over Hungary

The Republic of Ireland have earned their first win since last October.

They beat Hungary 2-1 in a friendly international at the Aviva Stadium last night.

Troy Parrott scored an injury time winner to give interim boss John O'Shea his first victory.

Advertisement

Next up for the Boys in Green is a game in Portugal next Tuesday.

22 year old Parrott has returned to form, scoring 17 goals in the Netherlands for Excelsior in the season just gone.

O'Shea is happy to see the Dublin native confident in front of goal again.