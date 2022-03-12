Parnells win County Final

The Tralee Parnells team of Donnacha Buttimer, Oisin O Sullivan, Dan Moloney and Brian Reidy have won the County Finals of Trath Na gCeist.

After 10 rounds of six questions Parnells scooped 1st place and with 56 marks were clear leaders on the night.

Munster Finals in Halla na Feile, Cashel, County Tipperary Sunday April 3rd at 12 noon will now be the next stop.

Na Gaeil came in second place with 46 marks and their team members were; Iarla O hAinifein, Liam Cooper, Cillian O Griffin, Fionn O Dalaigh.