This years Intermediate Hurling Championship final will be between Tralee Parnells and St Brendans

St Brendan's had 4 points to spare over Kilgarvan in last nights semi final, 4-11 to 3-10

While Tralee Parnells beat Kenmare Shamrocks 2-13 to 0-7 in Rathmore

The results mean Tralee Parnells will be guaranteed a place in the AIB Munster Junior Hurling Championship.