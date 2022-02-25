Paris to host Champions League Final

Paris will host the 2022 Champions League Final.

The French capital will replace St Petersburg, which has been stripped as the host city by UEFA today following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The match will be held at the Stade de France on the same date - Saturday May 28th.

UEFA have also confirmed that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.

The Republic of Ireland are scheduled to play Ukraine in a Nations League match in Lviv in June.