The parents of Novak Djokovic claim their son is being held in a "prison"-like detention hotel in Australia.

The world tennis number one will have to wait until Monday to find out if his appeal against a rejected visa application will be successful.

But his rival, Rafael Nadal, says had Djokovic been vaccinated against coronavirus ahead of the Australian Open, there would be no issue.

The Serbian's mother, Dijana, has been speaking to him.