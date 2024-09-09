Advertisement
Paralympics Ireland confirm racist online abuse

Sep 9, 2024 17:59 By radiokerrynews
Paralympics Ireland have confirmed that swimmer Deaten Registe was subject to racist online abuse during the Paris Games.

The Dungannon swimmer placed sixth in last week's final of the Men's 100-metre breaststroke SB-14.

Paralympics Ireland chief executive Stephen McNamara says Registe's mother was informed of the abuse prior to the final, but the athlete was not made aware at that time.

Both Registe and his family have since been spoken to about the incident, and Paralympics Ireland are providing them with support.

