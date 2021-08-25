Advertisement
Sport

Paralympics Gets Underway

Aug 25, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Paralympics Gets Underway
Ireland's youngest Paralympian, 16 year old swimmer Roisin Ni Riain from Limerick, has qualified for the final of the S13 100 metres butterfly in Tokyo.

She clocked a personal best time of 1 minute 8 point 18 seconds in her heat and is back in the pool just after 11.30 Irish time.

Portarlington's Nicole Turner also posted a personal best time of 35 point 4-7 seconds as she qualified for the final of the S6 50 metres freestyle.

The final is just after 10.45 Irish time.

Newtownards swimmer Barry McClements will be first reserve for the S9 400 metres freestyle after he set a time of 4 minutes, 27 point 1-1 seconds in his heat.

In cycling, Roscommon's Richael (PR: Rochelle) Timothy just missed out a place in the final of the C3 3000 metres individual pursuit.

And in table tennis, Colin Judge lost 3-1 in his first appearance at the Games, but he will return tomorrow in the SM3 Singles qualifiers.

