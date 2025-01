Paralympic silver medalist Nicole Turner has announced her retirement from competitive swimming.

The three-time Paralympian was aged just 14 when she raced at the Rio Games in 2016.

She then won silver in Tokyo four years later in the 50 metre butterfly S6 and also competed in Paris last summer.

The Portarlington native was also a world bronze medallist in 2022 and a European Champion in the 50 metre freestyle S-6 in 2024.