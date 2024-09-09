Advertisement
Sport

Paralympic Games come to a close

Sep 9, 2024 07:57 By radiokerrynews
The 2024 Paralympic Games came to a close last night in Paris with the closing ceremony.

Ellen Keane and Michael Murphy were the Irish flag bearers.

Team Ireland finished the games with six medals in all.

