Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini is the latest big name to suffer a US Open fourth round exit.

The seventh seed was beaten in straight sets by Karolina Muchova.

The Czech will face either Caroline Wozniacki or Beatriz Haddad-Maia in the quarter-finals.

Later tonight, number-1 seed Iga Swiatek plays sixteenth seed Liudmila Samsanova.

Men’s top seed Jannik Sinner plays Tommy Paul.

And fifth seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Nuno Borges.