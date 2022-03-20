Advertisement
Sport

Palace knock Everton out of FA Cup

Mar 20, 2022 14:03 By radiokerrysport
Palace knock Everton out of FA Cup Palace knock Everton out of FA Cup
Share this article

Crystal Palace eased through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a 4-nil thrashing of Everton.

Defender Marc Guehi, who earned a first England call-up earlier this week, was amongst the scorers at Sellhurst Park.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus