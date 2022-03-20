Palace knock Everton out of FA Cup

Crystal Palace eased through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a 4-nil thrashing of Everton.
Defender Marc Guehi, who earned a first England call-up earlier this week, was amongst the scorers at Sellhurst Park.
